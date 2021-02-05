WTAMU hosting first in-person performance in over a year

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - This weekend West Texas A&M University’s performing art students will host their first in-person performance in over a year.
WT’s opera workshop will put on Gilbert and Sullivan’s H.M.S. Pinafore.
All performers and audience will be wearing masks, social distancing as well as limiting the number of people watching the show for COVID-19 precautions.
The Director and cast believe performers will benefit from a live audience since it is a comedy and actors rely on the energy from the audience.
“It was important for us to have an audience because in a comedy the actors totally thrive off of hearing the laughter and getting responses from the audience,” said Sarah Beckham-Turner, assistant professor of music and director of the production.
“It’ll be so good to feel the energy of the crowd and know that they’re enjoying it too just as much as we’ve enjoyed it. It’s a sharing of energy, a sharing of emotion and it’s so beautiful you can’t replace that with Zoom or video,” said Eleisha Miller, playing the captain’s daughter Josephine in the production.
The Director has staged the set so performers can maintain social distancing.
The audience will be limited to 70 people per show.
Beckham-Turner believes this will bring hope to the community during the pandemic as things are slowly starting to open back up.
“It’s important too because audiences miss coming to live theater and to be able to give them this sliver of normalcy, I mean they’re seeing actors in masks, so that’s different but, it sort of gives us this sense of it’s going to be okay, were going to go back to normal eventually. And were just so excited to be able to do that for the community,” said Beckham-Turner.
Rehearsals for this show have been different with masks and not being able to show facial expressions, Zoom dialog readings and even learning the choreography by watching videos.
“That was cool because they learned their choreography before they came to rehearsal. So, I was able to say ‘Okay let’s do it,’ and then all we had to do was clean it up which was really actually nice and I think I’m going to take that forward too if we do shows with choreography because it takes forever to teach everyone a dance,” said Beckham-Turner.
“One of the first challenges that I encountered as a performer was not being able to perform or at least not that way that I’m used to. Having to become tech savvy and Zoom savvy was a new experience for me. With performing on stage, with performing with masks, it’s learning how to reuse my air, how I breathe, how I can conserve my air,” said Miller.
The entire cast will be wearing what is called a singer’s mask which was developed by a Broadway organization.
The mask comes far out from the face which allows the voice to carry outside of the mask, so the sound will be clearer instead of hearing that muffled sound when masks are touching the face.
You can find more information about the show here.
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.