Warmth for the Weekend

South to southwest flow is looking to return to the area just in time for the weekend to give us warmer temperatures. For today, expect highs to reach up into the upper-50s with relatively calm winds and mostly sunny skies. Winds will shift out of the north for Saturday and be a bit breezy, but temperatures aren’t looking to cool down too much. Super Bowl Sunday is looking great with a high of 66 degrees and sunny skies. Then as we head into next week, the next cold front will arrive that could drop our highs down into the 30s by Tuesday, with cold air staying in place until next weekend.