Oldham County to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic next week

OLDHAM COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Oldham County will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for area residents on Monday, Feb. 8.
The clinic will run from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the Oldham County Barn.
The vaccinations are available for frontline health care workers, staff and residents of long-term care facilities.
Individuals 65 or older, or 18 and older with at least one chronic medical condition, are also eligible for the vaccine.
The vaccine is provided at no cost.
To be placed on the appointment list, call the Oldham County Judge’s Office at (806) 267-2607.
