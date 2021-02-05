Doppler Dave’s Weekend Outlook

Friday wasn’t too bad with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Tonight looks partly cloudy with lows in the lower 30s. Saturday looks cool with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s, Northern zones will be much cooler with highs in the 40s falling to the 30s by late day. Expect sunny skies and increasing North winds.
Looking ahead, temperature forecasting will become very difficult on a daily basis due to a looming arctic airmass. Sunday looks nice but after that it all goes downhill. As of right now, it looks like the coldest arctic air will arrive by late week.