Borger woman to plead guilty to embezzling over $500,000 from a federally funded program

BORGER, Texas (KFDA) - A Borger woman is set to plead guilty on Wednesday, Feb. 10 to embezzling more than $500,000 in federal funds from the low-income housing program in Borger, according to court documents.
Monica Moneymaker will enter a guilty plea to the offenses of Conspiracy to Embezzle from a Federally Funded Program during her time working as an agent of the Borger Housing Authority.
From March of 2016 through October of 2019, court documents say Moneymaker was responsible for depositing rent payments from tenants in the form of cash, money orders and checks.
Court documents say Moneymaker admits she embezzled these funds.
Moneymaker is scheduled for an electronic appearance of her guilty plea on Wednesday, Feb. 10.
