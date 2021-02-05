Area COVID-19 report for Saturday, Feb. 6

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 2,037 active cases of COVID-19 in the Amarillo area.
The report shows 59 new cases, 129 recoveries and 12 deaths.
The report shows one death in Potter County and 11 in Randall County.
There are now 16,608 total confirmed cases in Potter County and 15,911 in Randall County.
29,8484 people have recovered and 634 have died.
There are 16 pending tests.
The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is now 10.46%.
There are 48,050 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 98
Briscoe County: 67
Carson County: 206
Castro County: 608
Childress County: 1,288
Collingsworth County: 178
Cottle County: 134
Dallam County: 942
Deaf Smith County: 2,601
Donley County: 147
Gray County: 1,680
Hall County: 293
Hansford County: 335
Hartley County: 677
Hemphill County: 473
Hutchinson County: 927
Lipscomb County: 246
Moore County: 1,872
Motley County: 34
Ochiltree County: 892
Oldham County: 94
Parmer County: 810
Potter County: 16,608
Randall County: 15,911
Roberts County: 50
Sherman County: 104
Swisher County: 372
Wheeler County: 403
Starting December 11, the DSHS is reporting probable cases of COVID-19 that have not yet been confirmed by a lab result. This means that some of the estimated recoveries for counties could exceed the number of total confirmed cases in the county.
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 47,061 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 109
Briscoe County: 133
Carson County: 309
Castro County: 794
Childress County: 1,246
Collingsworth County: 222
Cottle County: 178
Dallam County: 902
Deaf Smith County: 2,507
Donley County: 269
Gray County: 1,723
Hall County: 293
Hartley County: 627
Hansford County: 627
Hemphill County: 409
Hutchinson County: 1,171
Lipscomb County: 228
Motley County: 71
Moore County: 2,049
Ochiltree County: 921
Oldham County: 158
Parmer County: 1,072
Potter County: 15,336
Randall County: 14,512
Roberts County: 46
Sherman County: 106
Swisher County 649
Wheeler County: 394
There have also been 1,203 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 6
Briscoe County: 3
Carson County: 12
Castro County: 25
Childress County: 13
Collingsworth County: 8
Cottle County: 7
Dallam County: 9
Deaf Smith County: 62
Donley County: 11
Gray County: 47
Hall County: 14
Hansford County: 18
Hartley County: 9
Hemphill County 2
Hockley County: 94
Hutchinson County: 60
Lipscomb County: 11
Ochiltree County: 21
Oldham County: 2
Moore County: 60
Motley County: 7
Parmer County: 33
Potter County: 380
Randall County: 254
Roberts County: 1
Sherman County 11
Swisher County: 14
Wheeler County: 9
There are 7,179 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 4,777
Quay County: 401
Roosevelt County: 1,789
Union County: 212
There have been 122 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 61
Quay County: 8
Roosevelt County: 45
Union County: 8
