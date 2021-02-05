Amarillo teenager killed, another injured in crash near Bell and McCormick Road

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - DPS officials said an Amarillo teenager was killed and another injured in a wreck near Bell Street and McCormick Road today.
Around11:50 a.m., officials say 19-year-old Abigail Walling was driving on Bell Street. She stopped at the stop sign and then pulled into the intersection of Bell and McCormick Road.
A vehicle driving east on McCormick Road crashed into the driver’s side of Walling’s vehicle.
Walling was pronounced dead on the scene, and the passenger, 19-year-old Shailyn Hill, was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.
The occupants of the other vehicle were not injured.
The crash is being investigated by Texas Highway Patrol Troopers.
