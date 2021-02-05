Amarillo business owners say online grocery shopping is here to stay

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - For nearly a year, more grocery store customers have used curbside pickup or delivery services. What was once thought of as a temporary adjustment, is now becoming a permanent part of grocer’s business models.
United Supermarkets anticipates e-Commerce making up 10% to 12% of total revenue going forward, as shoppers formed new habits during the pandemic that Chief Operations Officer Chris James says are here to stay.
“I think a lot of people tried e-Commerce for the first time because of COVID-19 and decided they like it. Now they’re not going back to their old ways,” said James.
James also said these new habits come at a price.
“They’re able to get that convenience at zero expense to them,” explained James. ‘So honestly, for us as a company, it’s a little challenging because it’s not as profitable for us because it’s much more labor intensive for us to load all your groceries for you so you can pick them all up. It’s a labor investment on our part, and honestly not as profitable.”
Ken’s Venture Foods Inc., owners of Market 33 and Fiesta Foods, is also fully embracing e-Commerce, investing in both labor and technology to make their online shopping experience easy and efficient.
‘”We don’t plan on having it today and having it gone once COVID is a thing of the past. We believe convenience is a big importance to our customers and curbside is a thing we’ve invested in and plan on it being here for a while. We’ve invested in the technology. We’ve partnered with a third party company that’s been able to handle the back end for us,” explained Jarrett Cophernham, the vice president of Ken’s Venture Foods.
Online grocery shopping will now have a permanent spot in grocery stores.
“That has become a whole new business model for us, a whole new department. We have to have someone in every store that manages that and they have their own designated staff that manages fulfilling all those orders and taking it out to their cars and all those things,” explained James. “It’s definitely a capital investment for us.”
Despite the toll of these various investments, grocery stores believe it’s worth it to keep up with changing trends.
“It’s the way business is going,” said James. “If you’re not in that space, I think you’re losing to your competition.”
