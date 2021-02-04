Woman injured after shooting in north Amarillo, police investigating

VIDEO: Woman injured after shooting in north Amarillo, police investigating
By Bailie Myers | February 4, 2021 at 10:29 AM CST - Updated February 4 at 12:17 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Police said a woman was shot at an Amarillo home early this morning.

Officers were called at 2:58 a.m. to a home near Ridgemere Boulevard and Brook Avenue on a shooting.

Upon arrival, police found a 42-year-old woman had been shot in the upper body.

The woman was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said no arrests have been made.

The incident is being investigated by the Violent Crimes Unit of the Amarillo Police Department.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.