Woman injured after shooting in north Amarillo, police investigating

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Police said a woman was shot at an Amarillo home early this morning.
Officers were called at 2:58 a.m. to a home near Ridgemere Boulevard and Brook Avenue on a shooting.
Upon arrival, police found a 42-year-old woman had been shot in the upper body.
The woman was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said no arrests have been made.
The incident is being investigated by the Violent Crimes Unit of the Amarillo Police Department.
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.