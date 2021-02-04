Returning to Normal

After yesterday’s highs being near 80 degrees, a morning cold front is going to knock us back down to normal for our Thursday. Cooler air surged in early this morning from the north at about 20-25 mph, however those wind speeds will trend downwards as we head into the afternoon out of the east 10-15 mph. As of right now, our highs aren’t looking to be quite as cool for the second half of the week as they did originally, as highs should only stay down in the 50s, which is our seasonal normal for this time of year. The remainder of the 7 day forecast is currently looking dry.