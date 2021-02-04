Randall County looking for suspect involved in shooting during auto burglary

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall County Sheriff’s Office is asking all residents to make sure all their vehicle doors are locked after an early morning burglary quickly turned dangerous in a Amarillo neighborhood.
On Tuesday, Feb. 2, Randall County deputies responded to a resident in the Greyhawk landing neighborhood in southwest Amarillo.
The owner of the resident was alerted by his security system and walked outside around 6:20 a.m. to find an unknown man inside of the owners vehicle.
The homeowner walked towards the suspect and ordered the suspect to leave the vehicle.
As the suspect was running away, the homeowner began to chase him, and the suspect then fired the gun.
The Randall County investigators found no bullet holes, but they did find shell casing in the area.
“If he is brazen enough to bring a gun to a burglary and fire it, I’m afraid someone could get hurt if he attempts to do this again,” said Randall County Investigator Sgt. Marcos Fabela.
The suspect is a young white man, wearing a grey hoodie with a white logo, blue jeans, grey Nike shoes, and a black face mask.
If you recognize this suspect, call the Randall County Sheriff’s Office at (806) 468-5800.
