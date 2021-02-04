Potter County receives around 1,200 rapid COVID-19 tests from River Road ISD

“Right now, everybody comes in, we put them in one cell, and so they’re in there for 14 days in this one cell and we don’t move them. Sometimes that doesn’t work out very well. At the same time, we were also asking people, hey don’t bring in, bring in your violent offenders but those that have maybe a traffic warrant or if it’s a simple theft, can we make a report on those people and then issue a warrant later because of the COVID and issues like that. But if it was any kind of violent crime, we were taking them but we have relaxed that so, our numbers are starting to go back up and as that continues to go up, we lose that bed space. So, this will make that a little easier for being able to house our inmates as well,” said Sheriff Thomas.