Officials: Woman wanted on parole violations for aggravated, intoxication assault charges

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Police are asking the public for help in locating a woman wanted on parole violations for assault charges.
Officials said 31-year-old Christianna Maria Vales is wanted by the Texas Pardon & Parole Board for parole violations for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and intoxication assault with a vehicle causing serious bodily injury.
Christianna is described as five-feet-four-inches tall, weighs 165 pounds with brown eyes and hair.
Those with information on Christianna’s location are asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400. If your anonymous tip leads to her arrest, you could earn a reward of up to $300.
