Potter County deputies find 16 pounds of meth inside suitcase during traffic stop

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Potter County Sheriff’s deputies seized 16 pounds of methamphetamine during a traffic stop Tuesday.
Deputies stopped a vehicle at 2:30 p.m. on Interstate 40 for a traffic offense.
During the stop, deputies deployed a narcotic detection dog.
Officials said the dog responded to a narcotic odor coming form the vehicle, and deputies found a suitcase containing 16 pounds of methamphetamine upon search of the vehicle.
31-year-old Seth Dawson, of Tennessee, and 40-year-old Myka Carney, also of Tennessee, were inside the vehicle.
Dawson was arrested on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, according to officials.
The drugs are believed to be from California, with the intention to deliver to Tennessee.
According to street value estimates, the drugs are worth more than $750,000.
Potter County officials said the Drug Enforcement Administration has taken over the investigation.
