‘It’s emotional’: Alzheimer’s Association sees increase of caregivers seeking support

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Michelle Veret’s father was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s two years ago.
“The times where I wanted to see him and I couldn’t, I wish I didn’t had to go through that,” said Veret.
Veret says the pandemic has caused the disease to flare up to the point where he can no longer recognize her.
“He’s very active, very head strong and then he was to the point to where he was having to stay in a room in a chair all day. That’s all he did, so it got to the point where he lost it,” said Veret.
According to experts, preserving routines is very important when it comes to caring for someone with Alzheimer’s or Dementia.
However, the pandemic has certainly made that more difficult.
“He thinks I should still be able to come pick him up every single day and go out to eat and do stuff that’s very hard to explain to him,” said Veret. “He wants to go home, he wants to go visit my mother’s grave and I can’t just get it through his head that we’re in the middle of a pandemic.”
“So, often when families are affected by Alzheimer’s disease, they would utilize services, such as, adult day care centers, senior centers, places where the person with the disease can go interact and take part on some therapeutic programming and also give the caregiver a break,” said Chris Schneider. “What’s happening with the pandemic is that a lot of this programs and places were closed or severely restricted.”
Although Veret’s is not currently her dad’s caregiver, she’s not oblivious to the emotions that come with it.
She was a caregiver for her mom who died of the same disease three years ago.
“It’s emotional,” said Veret. “When you see somebody who was the mayor of his town, has been just this ball of energy his whole life and to see him now, where he doesn’t even remember my name, doesn’t remember my children, doesn’t remember he has another son so, it’s very upsetting.”
According to the Alzheimer’s Association, caregivers may receive less outside assistance, which can add to already high levels of caregiver strain.
The Alzheimer’s association has seen an increase of caregivers seeking support and in order to help with this they have added virtual COVID-19 support groups, which can be found on their web page or by calling the 24/7 helpline at (800) 272-3900.
