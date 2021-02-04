Hereford man recovering after pickup crashes into his home

HEREFORD, Texas (KFDA) - A Hereford man is recovering after a high speed chase ended with a pickup crashing into his home earlier this week.
The incident happened early in the morning on February 1 when a pickup crashed into a home at the intersection of 13th Street and Avenue E.
George Cadena was inside the room the pickup crashed into, and his son says he was trapped underneath the pickup.
He was flown to an Amarillo hospital. His son says he has had two surgeries and is recovering.
“It’s a miracle he’s doing good and wasn’t hurt worse or even killed,” said Jesse Cadena, George’s son.
Cadena’s son says the family had just purchased the house, and they are now left without a home.
If you would like to donate to the Cadena family, click here.
According to the GoFundMe, the money raised will go toward rebuilding the house, Cadena’s medical expenses and finding a place to stay in the meantime.
The Deaf Smith County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the incident. If you have any information, call Deaf Smith County Crime Stoppers at (806) 344-2583.
Information that leads to the arrest of the suspects could earn you a cash reward.
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.