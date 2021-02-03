Cooling back down!

After a wonderfully warm and breezy day we will see the first in a series of cold fronts tonight. Strong north winds will kick in overnight and will be gusting as highs as 35 mph. This will drop our Thursday highs into the mid 40s with falling temperatures throughout the afternoon into the 30s. The winds will drop off during the afternoon hours to about 10-15 mph. We will stay seasonally mild with highs in the low to mid 50s through the weekend before an arctic blast arrives for Monday with some of the coldest air of the season!