The Bridge Children’s Advocacy Center sells pinwheels to represent 2020 child abuse calls

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Bridge Children’s Advocacy Center is selling pinwheels promoting Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention.
“Our goal is to sell 1,109 pinwheels out into our community to represent those children in our community and just start raising awareness that child abuse is everywhere,” said Executive Director of The Bridge, Shelly Bohannon. “We’re seeing children from every community, every side of town, every corner of the Panhandle. So it’s a message we really want to get out because it’s important.”
This number is higher than most years, as the advocacy center saw an increase during the pandemic.
“Our number of children served in 2020 was actually up from 2019,” explained Bohannon. “So that speaks a lot of the effort form our community, our caregivers, our families... anyone in contact with children. They spoke up for these kids. We just want to represent that courage it took for these children, in a pandemic year, to make this outcry.”
The pinwheels come with a yard sign of resources children can use if they are in an abusive situation.
This includes phone numbers and social media pages.
The bridge hopes children in bad situations will see this and have the courage to reach out for help.
“We’re really wanting to get this message out that every family, every area, is impacted by this. It’s silent. People don’t know its happening,” said Bohannon. “So we want to bring it to the forefront so children have the courage this coming year to make that outcry if they need to.”
The Bridge offers pinwheel and sign bundles at all different price points, starting at one pinwheel for $10, up to 50 pinwheels for $120.
After purchase, the pinwheels will be received via mail and you are asked to display them throughout the month of April for National Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month.
Purchases and donations can be made through the The Bridge’s website.
