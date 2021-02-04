AMBER Alert canceled after abducted 3-month-old found safe; 1 person in custody

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WWBT) - An Amber Alert has been canceled for a 3-month-old who was abducted on Thursday from Newport News. Virginia State Police said the child was found safe in Chesterfield.
Police said Jiraiya Sage Cherry was abducted on Feb. 4 and was “believed to be in extreme danger.”
Newport News police said one person is in custody.
The baby was reported missing after being last in the 13300 block of Preakness Drive in Newport News in the morning.
Jiraiya is 1-foot-1, weighs 10 pounds, and was last seen wearing a red and white stripe onesie with blue pants.
Newport News Police said they believed the baby was abducted by an unknown female babysitter who is about 24 years old, about 5′5″ to 5′6″ tall with brown eyes and long black hair extensions. She was last seen wearing a black face mask and black jacket.
The woman was last seen driving a silver four-door sedan with unknown Virginia registration.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Newport News Police Department at 757–247–2500.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.