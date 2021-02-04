Amarillo prepares to open businesses at higher capacity

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The hospitalization rate in the Panhandle has now been below 15 percent for seven consecutive days, meaning we are no longer considered an area of high hospitalization.
For hospitals it means less than 15 percent of all hospitalized patients in the Panhandle have COVID-19.
For businesses like gyms and restaurants, it means starting tomorrow, they can go from operating at a 50 percent capacity to a 75 percent capacity.
This change has area businesses hopeful.
“Last Saturday we opened our door right up to capacity dining room and capacity nowadays is 32 persons and that is really not a lot of people,” said Christian Van Note, restaurant manager for Yellow City Street Food “And people are pretty nice and are willing to wait in their cars and are willing to wait for a table to open and I cannot thank them enough for that. I tell people I am dying to get my tables back all the time.”
Van Note says at the beginning of the pandemic, like many other restaurants, they were only doing curbside. They have since increased their capacity but, given their fairly small space, this increase will be a big change.
The rate drop also allows bars to operate at a 50 percent capacity, only if the county judge for the county where the bar is located in, files the required documents with Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission.
The Amarillo City Manager, Jared Miller, says both Potter and Randall County Judges were expected to submit that paperwork today.
Along with businesses, it also changes the way the city operates.
“At the city hall benefits, human resources, parks and recreation, utility buildings will all welcome walk in customers,” said Miller “All other departments at city hall will be accepting face to face meeting but through appointments. The reason for that is that the waiting areas are not adequate to be able to accommodate a lot of people.”
The local order requiring businesses to enforce face coverings is also no longer in effect. However, the statewide governor’s mandate to wear masks still stands.
And despite the Panhandle no longer being considered a high hospitalization area, the City of Amarillo is still at level red.
“That is because three of the four indicators we set several months ago as the threshold for status level red are still currently met,” said Casie Stoughton, director for the City of Amarillo Public Health Department “That is talking about adult bed utilization, ICU utilization, ventilator capacity, and our five-day new case average. And so, three of those four indicators are still over the threshold for status level red.”
Local health officials add although the numbers show we are moving in the right direction, they encourage everyone to still be cautious as the hospitalization rate is fragile.
If it once again goes above 15 percent for seven days, we will have to go back to the lower capacity and closures.
