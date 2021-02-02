Unusually warm Wednesday

High clouds will act as a blanket again overnight keeping morning lows in the mid 30s. Although the day will start with light winds by the afternoon hours the westerly winds will be gusting over 30 mph cranking our highs into the mid to upper 70s. High clouds will still be with us but we will stay dry. A strong cold front comes in overnight into Thursday morning with north winds of 15-25 mph and highs only reaching the mid 40s. Temperatures will stay on the cool side all the way through the weekend.