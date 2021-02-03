TTUHSC student stabbed to death in Lubbock apartment, ex-boyfriend later found dead

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is investigating a homicide that occurred at the Ashton Pointe Apartments, located at 310 Frankford Avenue.
The Lubbock Police Department received a call requesting a welfare check to the Ashton Pointe Apartments. Officers arrived on scene shortly before 9:30 p.m. and located 23-year-old Molly Beckman deceased with multiple stab wounds.
Beckman, from Midlothian according to her Faceboook profile, was a student at the Texas Tech Health Sciences Center.
Investigators do not believe there is an ongoing public safety threat. The initial investigation indicates this was a domestic-related homicide and was not random.
A related case in which the victim’s ex-boyfriend, 23-year-old Colton Totzke, was located deceased in Crosby County. That case is under investigation by the Texas Rangers.
The Metro Unit investigation is ongoing.
