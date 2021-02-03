Potter County Sheriff’s Office warning residents of Grand Jury scam

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Potter County Sheriff’s Office wants you to be aware of a phone scam that is circulating in the area.
Citizens have been calling the Sheriff’s Office about getting calls from LT or a Sgt at the Potter County Sheriff’s Office.
The scam call has been using names of Steven White and Michael Blackmon, both of whom work at the Sheriff’s office.
The details of the scam is that you did not show up for a Grand Jury and now you have a fine due.
The instructions have been to go to the Sheriff’s Office to pay the fine.
The Potter County Sheriff’s Office wants to remind residents they will not call you about you not showing up for a Grand Jury, and they will not request a payment on the phone.
The Sheriff’s Office had a person come in and asked to see the deputy.
The Potter County Sheriff’s Office speculates that they are hoping for residents to call and you will tell them you are here to pay the fine and they will request you meet them somewhere else.
The number they use is (806) 370-5152, the next number is the Potter County Sheriff’s Office number but it is possible for the number to be spoofed.
If you are having any issues, call the Potter County Dispatch at (806) 379-2900.
