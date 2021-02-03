Near Record Heat

After beautiful weather on Tuesday, expect even warmer, possibly record setting heat for your Wednesday. Our current record is 81 degrees set back in 1934, and our forecasted high is 78, so it’ll be close. We’ll see mostly sunny skies, however along with the heat, we’ll see winds turn out of the west at about 15-20 mph. Then a cold front arrives tomorrow morning, dropping our highs for Thursday down into the 40s and 50s across the area. After that, our highs won’t reach above 60 degrees for the remainder of the 7 day forecast.