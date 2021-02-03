‘It gets quiet really fast’: New moms share challenges of pandemic life

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Kaitlin Johnson gave birth to twins back in February, just a month before Amarillo was placed under shelter-in-place orders.
Although the first few months weren’t much of a change for Johnson and her husband, it soon became clear that life had indeed changed.
“They haven’t been out in public since they were about a month old, “ said Johnson. “It’s definitely been different for us I have two older kids that we took out a lot and we haven’t take them out a lot, they haven’t very many people.”
Johnson is not alone.
Fear of getting infected with the virus, feeling isolated and not being able to bring their partners to doctor’s appointments are just some of the unique changes the pandemic has brought on new moms.
“There is already so much restriction on your time,” said Camille Melugin. “Your day revolves around another human’s schedule and their needs, so something as simple as taking a shower may not happen for a couple of days if you can’t get the timing right.”
Melugin is a first-time mom, she gave birth back in September under circumstances different from what she had envisioned.
“You think about it for a while and have all these people in your head that you want to be there with you visiting afterwards,” said Melugin.
She’s currently a stay-at-home mom and says that at times the pandemic has amplified what can already be an isolating existence.
“You add in not being able to meet a friend for lunch or go to church or even to the grocery store the way that you used to, it gets really quiet really fast,” said Melugin. “Some of those small outings can be the highlight of our week, specially with a newborn born later in the year, where you not only have restrictions but also cold weather so you may not be able to go for a walk. "
Aside from taking it day by day and focusing on the successes of each day, there are other local resources for new moms like the Welcome Baby Program, which provides support to families expecting, after delivery and even Douala services.
“Right now we have 30 families enrolled in our virtual prep series and we’re having daily inquiry questions,” said Briana Smith, co-owner of Welcome Baby Porgram. “Please don’t hesitate to reach out, we don’t charge for questions. We have so many moms that just text us and say hey, I think I’m pregnant this are my anxieties, these are my concerns and we text back.”
Despite the anxiety, these mothers have been able to find a silver lining, as pandemic life has allow their family to experience this new chapter in a more intimate way.
