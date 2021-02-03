Hereford reports 12 new COVID-19 cases, 37 more recoveries

HEREFORD, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 22 active cases of COVID-19 in Deaf Smith County.
The City of Hereford reported 12 new cases and 37 recoveries today.
There are now 2,590 total confirmed cases in the county.,
2,507 people have recovered and 61 have died.
There are 47,834 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 98
Briscoe County: 67
Carson County: 206
Castro County: 608
Childress County: 1,288
Collingsworth County: 178
Cottle County: 134
Dallam County: 942
Deaf Smith County: 2,590
Donley County: 147
Gray County: 1,663
Hall County: 293
Hansford County: 335
Hartley County: 677
Hemphill County: 473
Hutchinson County: 927
Lipscomb County: 246
Moore County: 1,872
Motley County: 34
Ochiltree County: 892
Oldham County: 94
Parmer County: 810
Potter County: 16,524
Randall County: 15,807
Roberts County: 50
Sherman County: 104
Swisher County: 372
Wheeler County: 403
Starting December 11, the DSHS is reporting probable cases of COVID-19 that have not yet been confirmed by a lab result. This means that some of the estimated recoveries for counties could exceed the number of total confirmed cases in the county.
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 46,506 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 109
Briscoe County: 133
Carson County: 309
Castro County: 794
Childress County: 1,246
Collingsworth County: 222
Cottle County: 178
Dallam County: 902
Deaf Smith County: 2,507
Donley County: 269
Gray County: 1,694
Hall County: 293
Hartley County: 627
Hansford County: 627
Hemphill County: 409
Hutchinson County: 1,171
Lipscomb County: 228
Motley County: 71
Moore County: 2,049
Ochiltree County: 921
Oldham County: 158
Parmer County: 1,072
Potter County: 15,122
Randall County: 14,200
Roberts County: 46
Sherman County: 106
Swisher County 649
Wheeler County: 394
There have also been 1,192 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 6
Briscoe County: 3
Carson County: 12
Castro County: 25
Childress County: 13
Collingsworth County: 8
Cottle County: 7
Dallam County: 9
Deaf Smith County: 61
Donley County: 11
Gray County: 47
Hall County: 14
Hansford County: 18
Hartley County: 9
Hemphill County 2
Hockley County: 94
Hutchinson County: 60
Lipscomb County: 11
Ochiltree County: 21
Oldham County: 2
Moore County: 60
Motley County: 7
Parmer County: 33
Potter County: 372
Randall County: 252
Roberts County: 1
Sherman County 11
Swisher County: 14
Wheeler County: 9
There are 7,137 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 4,753
Quay County: 400
Roosevelt County: 1,772
Union County: 212
There have been 122 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 61
Quay County: 8
Roosevelt County: 45
Union County: 8
