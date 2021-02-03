Doppler Dave Is Tracking A Return To Colder Weather

Weather conditions today have been more like spring with a breezy afternoon and temperatures well into the 70s which is about 25 degrees above normal for early February. The warm spell will be cut short, however, as a cold front pushes through the area tomorrow. Our warm winds today will be replaced by colder winds from the north at 15-25mph. Highs tomorrow will run about 30 degrees colder than today with highs in the upper 40s.