Doctors reveal if “sniff tests” could be beneficial COVID-19 screening tools for businesses

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo doctors give their perspectives on if a potential new way for businesses to screen employees for COVID-19 would work.
For several months, getting your temperature check has been one of the ways businesses have been able to screen their employees for COVID-19.
Some doctors say temperature checks can’t always tell if someone has a fever.
“Most of the people we have seen with COVID don’t even have a temperature,” said Nam Do, internal medical specialist at Amarillo Medical Specialists.
“Many people with COVID don’t get that much of a fever during the early phase of the disease, they get the fever a little bit later after they start feeling sick,” said William Biggs, managing partner at Amarillo Medical Specialists.
“I think the data are that somewhere around 40 to 50 percent of people with COVID actually do manifest with fever so that means it’s really not better than a coin toss in terms of what is the risk of having COVID with or without a fever,” said Rodney Young, chairman of the family and community medicine at TTUHSC.
Young says he believes more of his COVID-19 patients have brought up loss of smell compared to having a fever.
One allergist says with loss of smell being more prominent in people with COVID-19, using a sniff test could be beneficial in mitigating the spread of COVID-19.
“It can be done, and it can be more effective than just measuring their temperature, but I think both together would be a good thing for the future,” said Constantine Saadeh, allergist immunologist for Allergy A.R.T.S.
He says these sniff tests have to be used a certain way to work.
“The university of Pennsylvania has come up with a specific testing and they found that if you do it right, that means if you test them for specific smells, like maybe four or five substances, 59 of 60 patients will have some sort of loss of smell,” said Saadeh.
Some of these distinct smells in his opinion would be.
“Gasoline, alcohol, perfume, barbecue, anything that a normal person would smell without any difficulty,” said Saadeh.
If someone can’t smell one of these, he says it could be an indication they need to be tested for COVID-19.
Some say these sniff tests have flaws.
“There are significant pitfalls when trying to use sniff tests as a strategy, older people are much less likely to have the same degree of a sense of smell so you would create a de facto age discrimination model,” said Young.
Do says nasal congestion and pollocks, and Sinus congestion and infection can impair your smelling as well.
