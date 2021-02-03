DHDC to hold Coffee and Cuties program for toddlers, preschool kids

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Don Harrington Discovery Center is holding their monthly Coffee and Cuties program Friday.
The event allows parents to sip on coffee while their preschoolers and toddlers learn about science.
Children participate in story time and a science related craft.
Visitors may join in-person at 9:45 a.m., 10:45 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. or participate virtually.
Take-home kits may be purchased for those participating virtually.
Coffee & Cuties takes place on the first Friday of every month. Coffee is provided for adults.
Participation is included with regular admission.
