DACA recipients hopeful with new immigration policies, despite no pathway for citizenship

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In Texas there are over 200,000 people in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.
Although this prevents deportation, it is not a pathway to citizenship.
But, with the recent executive orders regarding immigration signed, many recipients are wondering if there is a possibility of something more permanent.
One of the executive orders President Biden signed and reinstates the DACA program, which was implemented back in 2012 to prevent people who arrived at the U.S as children and qualify for the program from deportation.
For those who can check off the lengthy list of requirements, DACA has been a lifeline.
Xenia Franco who is now 20 years old arrived at the U.S when she was three. She grew up in Stratford and moved to Amarillo to work and attend college.
Something she could not do, if it weren’t for the program.
The executive order changed the renewal time frame of one year, under the Trump administration, to the original two-year period. Franco says this change helps with the cost.
“Especially when it comes out of my own pocket, it is definitely hard to be a student, an employee, and pay all of the expenses that come with DACA.” said Franco.
She says knowing the program is not a permanent solution brings fear and anxiety.
“It can be taken away from me at any time, and if I am being completely honest, the U.S is the only country I know how to live in.” said Franco.
Despite the anxiety, she knows she would not be close to achieving her dreams without the permit.
Franco hopes the change in tone towards immigration policy from this new administration brings good news to her and other recipients.
She is not the only one with these hopes.
A local attorney says the recent executive orders regarding immigration has caused some confusion and left many local recipients wondering what is next.
“When DACA recipients hear somebody saying well ‘Such and so is going to happen and so you need to get in line right now and fill out paperwork and pay somebody to help you’ because of what we think the Biden administration is going to propose. Well, they don’t need to do that because that is speculation and we just simply don’t know what may happen,” said attorney, Joe Lovell.
He adds any change is going to take some time.
And the only thing certain at the moment is the program is reinstated, they are taking new applications, renewals are now every two years, and advanced parole which is a subset of the program is now back.
Everything else is still up in the air.
