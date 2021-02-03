Amarillo resident dies from injuries sustained in fire on Bell Street

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An Amarillo resident has died from injuries sustained during a house fire on Bell Street.
The fire happened on Jan. 23 near Southwest 15th Avenue and Bell Street.
Emergency personnel transported one person from the fire in critical condition.
The person was released from the hospital, but they went back to the hospital the next day. They were eventually flown to the Lubbock burn unit.
The Amarillo Fire Department says the resident has died from their injuries.
The department says the cause of the fire was due to an extension cord and was ruled accidental.
The victim smelled smoke coming from upstairs and made several attempts to put out the fire himself.
The Amarillo Fire Department wants to emphasize “Get Out, Stay Out.” Once you leave a building on fire, never go back into the building.
