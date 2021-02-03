Amarillo police arrest 2 people after finding stolen car, motorcycles

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police arrested two people after finding several stolen vehicles Tuesday.
On Feb. 2, an APD officer saw a 2000 black Chevrolet Suburban that had been reported stolen last month while at a red light at Southwest 15th Avenue and South Washington Street.
The officer stopped the suburban in a driveway at Southwest 17th Avenue and South Hughes Street and detained the three people who were inside the car.
The driver, 35-year-old Jaysen Paul Braman, was arrested for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and a local municipal warrant.
A passenger, 21-year-old Halie Dawn Smith, was arrested for a probation violation warrant out of Randall County.
The third passenger was released.
Police say they also found an unreported stolen motorcycle inside the home and a motorcycle in the backyard of the home that had been reported stolen in 2017.
