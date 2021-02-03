Amarillo ordinance fining businesses will no longer be in effect due to low hospitalization rates

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo’s ordinance enforcing that businesses require customers to wear face coverings will no longer be in effect as the COVID-19 hospitalization rate continues to decrease.
The ordinance was put in place in November after the Amarillo City Council voted to educate and then fine businesses not following COVID-19 rules
Since the Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is now under 15 percent and the city is preparing to open up, the ordinance will no longer be in effect.
Also, events will resume at the Amarillo Civic Center Complex on Friday, Feb. 5, under current restrictions outlined in state executive orders.
Please check here for current event information.
The Amarillo Civic Center box office will remain open by appointment during COVID-19 vaccination clinic hours.
Events in the north end of the Amarillo Civic Center will be postponed and/or canceled in order to provide adequate space for the COVID-19 vaccination clinic.
The Amarillo Civic Center Complex related readiness plan is available here.
