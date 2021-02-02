You can still give blood after receiving COVID-19 vaccine, experts say

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Experts say you can still give blood after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.
Coffee Memorial Blood Center says recent vaccinations have brought confusion from donors about how receiving the COVID-19 vaccine affects blood donation eligibility.
The center says people who receive the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are eligible to donate blood and platelets with no waiting time.
“The health of our donors is an integral part of our life-saving mission,” said Dr. John Armitage, president and CEO of Coffee Memorial. “As more people across the High Plains are vaccinated, it is important for them to know they’re eligible to give blood and platelets, even the same day they receive their vaccination. As the pandemic persists, the impact on the community blood supply continues as well—so we urge healthy adults, age sixteen and up, to make blood donation a priority.”
However, convalescent plasma donors, those who are recovered from the virus and donate plasma for critically ill COVID-19 patients, are not eligible to donate plasma after receiving the vacccine.
Those donors can still donate blood or platelets.
“We will see an update to the eligibility of convalescent plasma donors who have received the vaccine, in a matter of weeks,” Armitage said. “We are in the process of implementing brand new guidance from the FDA.”
If you would like to make an appointment to donate, call Coffee Memorial at (806) 331-8833.
