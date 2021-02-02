Unseasonably Warm Weather In Doppler Dave’s Forecast

There has been plenty of sunshine in our area today for Groundhog’s Day. After seeing his shadow, the groundhog was frightened back into his burrow for 6 more weeks of winter. Despite that long range forecast, our outlook is actually quite nice for a couple of days. Highs today are in the 60s with light winds. Tomorrow will be much warmer, but windy again. Temps tomorrow will be in the upper 70s, but west winds may gust to 30mph.