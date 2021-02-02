Rental and utility assistance programs in area continue to see rise in applicants

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Due to the need being so great, Panhandle Community Services and the City of Amarillo, both have different programs targeting the needs of different individuals.
For example, the city’s ‘Home’ program is designed to help those over the age of 65, families, and people at risk of homelessness.
Panhandle Community Services has a program just for veterans and recently added one for foster youth who have grown out of the system and now need help with housing.
They work together as a way to not overlap their services as they help individuals with more expenses.
For example, if the city is helping you with rent, they cannot also help with your utilities.
For that, you can go to Panhandle Community Services and get utility help from there and vice versa.
Both have been busy since the beginning of the pandemic when the need for rental and utility assistance catapulted.
Although the vaccine has rolled out, the economic effects of the pandemic linger.
In January alone, Panhandle Community Services received over 400 requests for help paying utilities.
January usually sees higher number of calls due to colder temperatures increasing utility bills.
But in this case, all those 400 people requesting help have experienced some form of loss due to COVID-19.
“To those that are needing help with utilities, we are receiving about 20 to 25 calls an hour through our call center that is specific to utility help,” said Christy Hilbert, director of communications at Panhandle Community Services “So, we know this is a big need, we know this is going to go on for a while but we are trying to help as many as we possibly can.”
The call line just for those seeking utility assistance, was created to filter those calls and get help to them faster.
However, they do ask for patience as there are a lot of people calling.
Similarly, the city is seeing a high call volume for rental assistance.
They have designated a person to be the housing navigator in charge of helping people through the application process.
“Pretty much 90 percent of our calls that are coming in everyone is needing that assistance to they will know what they are calling about,” said COA director of community development, Jason Riddlespurger “That is going to go to my housing navigator, they are going to do a short interview over the phone. Because there is so many programs here, they don’t know which one they qualify for and help them figure out which one is going to be best fitted for that person.”
Both have recently received more funds for one of their rental assistance programs and will keep all others open until money is exhausted.
For those living outside the City of Amarillo, Panhandle Community Services is open to anyone living in the panhandle.
