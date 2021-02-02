P.E.T.S Clinic offering free heartworm tests through February

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - P.E.T.S Clinic, an area low-cost spay and neuter clinic, is offering free and discounted heartworm tests during the month of February.
The tests are free if owners purchase a 12-month-supply of prevention, or the tests are half-price with no purchase necessary.
The clinic encourages owners to have their pet tested before spring to catch heartworms early for treatment or start prevention before dogs become in danger during the summer months.
P.E.T.S said they have seen a decrease in pets diagnosed with heartworms because of low-cost testing.
“While heartworms are a year-round threat, the danger of contracting heartworms is higher in warmer months,” wrote a clinic representative. “This is why P.E.T.S has their heartworm special right before spring each year.”
Heartworms pose a danger to dogs as they are difficult to detect before “becoming a critical threat” and prevention is the best cure, according to the clinic.
Limited appointments for testing are available to prevent long wait times.
To make an appointment, call (806) 680-7049 or visit the clinic online.
