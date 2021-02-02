Hereford Regional Medical Center receives 3 new ambulances at perfect time

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Hereford Regional Medical Center is receiving three new ambulances at the most convenient time when they need them.
Every second matters when transferring a patient to a facility that can provide lifesaving assistance.
For staff at the Hereford Regional Medical Center, the thought of having to pull over due to a breakdown of one of their older ambulances was concerning.
“When we have things that fail, sometimes we have to pull over on the side of the road, wait for an additional ambulance to come from wherever that may be and continue the transfer to wherever that may be, so we want to minimize that and hopefully that won’t happen,” said Terry Hazlett, EMS director at Hereford Regional Medical Center.
Two of the three ambulances that the hospital uses, has over 100,000 miles on them.
“It seems like recently, we’ve had an ambulance in the shop every week, so that puts a strain on our fleet, and you know our ability to respond,” said Jeff Barnhart, CEO of the Deaf Smith County Hospital District.
Recently, the hospital purchased three new ambulances that are larger, more reliable, fuel efficient and have better suspension for longer trips.
“These new ambulances will provide a smoother ride in the back, especially those who were taking who have fractures,” said Hazlett.
Outside of these ambulances being more reliable and fuel efficient, they also provide benefits on the inside.
There is more room for the staff and the patient, the seatbelts are padded for the situation when the driver has to stop immediately and a new radio system right here that allows staff from the back of the vehicle as well as the front to all emergency departments.
“These trucks will accommodate two oxygen tanks, that’s a situation that we ran into with our transfer to Oklahoma city, we had to send our EMS truck behind that ambulance because we knew we were going to have to change oxygen out at some point and we did in Oklahoma, we had to pull over and change the tanks out,” said Barnhart.
These ambulances were partially paid for by a $50,000 donation from a local study group called L’Allegra.
“Our members are very grateful for what the Hereford Regional Medical Center brings to our community and were very pleased that we can help in anyway,” said Tamara Vogel, treasurer at L’Allegra.
