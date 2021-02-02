Groundhog Day Forecast!

While Punxsatawney Phil says 6 more weeks of winter, we can confidently say we’re going to have a spring preview for our Tuesday. Temperatures ought to be very nice in the upper-60s across much of the area with the further southwest portions of the area reaching into the 70s with calm winds for all. Skies will remain mostly sunny, as we look to be even warmer as record highs could be broken Wednesday. But before we get too comfortable, the first in a series of cold fronts arrives Thursday to cool us down into the 40s and 50s for the back half of the week. Unfortunately the next 7 days are looking dry.