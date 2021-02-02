DPS: Over 130 pounds of THC products, mushrooms found during Oldham County traffic stop

By Tamlyn Cochran | February 2, 2021 at 3:42 PM CST - Updated February 2 at 5:08 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Department of Public Safety seized 131 pounds of assorted THC products and two pounds of psilocybin mushrooms Tuesday after a Texas Highway Patrol Trooper stopped a vehicle in Oldham County.

At approximately 11:15 a.m., a DPS Trooper stopped a 2020 Ford EcoSport traveling east on I-40 near Vega for a traffic violation.

During the traffic stop, a DPS canine alerted on the vehicle.

The Trooper then discovered psilocybin mushrooms and THC products in multiple plastic-wrapped packages inside cardboard boxes.

23-year-old Moises Campuzano was arrested and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance.

Campuzano was transported and booked into the Oldham County Jail.

Officials believe the drugs were being transported from Los Angeles, to Dallas.

