DPS: Over 130 pounds of THC products, mushrooms found during Oldham County traffic stop

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Department of Public Safety seized 131 pounds of assorted THC products and two pounds of psilocybin mushrooms Tuesday after a Texas Highway Patrol Trooper stopped a vehicle in Oldham County.
At approximately 11:15 a.m., a DPS Trooper stopped a 2020 Ford EcoSport traveling east on I-40 near Vega for a traffic violation.
During the traffic stop, a DPS canine alerted on the vehicle.
The Trooper then discovered psilocybin mushrooms and THC products in multiple plastic-wrapped packages inside cardboard boxes.
23-year-old Moises Campuzano was arrested and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance.
Campuzano was transported and booked into the Oldham County Jail.
Officials believe the drugs were being transported from Los Angeles, to Dallas.
