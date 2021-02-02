Clovis Community College sharing resource management with 4 more schools

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - Five public New Mexico colleges today announced a groundbreaking partnership that will fundamentally change the higher education student experience.
Clovis Community College, Central New Mexico Community College, Northern New Mexico College, San Juan College, and Santa Fe Community College have come together to develop a single, shared system of student, continuing education, workforce, financial, and human resources services.
The first of its kind in the nation, this Enterprise Resource Management project will transform the student experience.
It has received endorsement from New Mexico Independent Colleges, the New Mexico Higher Education Department and institutional leaders.
Their leadership will serve as a model for higher education initiatives.
“About three years ago, as the leadership of these institutions talked about the biggest challenges we were facing, it was clear that it was critical to address our ERP and student information systems,” said Charles Nwankwo, president of Clovis Community College, one of five public colleges in the state participating in the unique collaboration. “We realized we could and should explore this collaboratively.”
The shared services ERP will support students by breaking down barriers and eliminating obstacles for students as well as saving degree-seeking students time and money.
The solution will provide students more flexibility and allow the colleges to improve communications and relationships with students, faculty, staff, and their communities.
Participating colleges will share decision-making, data and processes, resulting in more effective and efficient operations and cost savings all while maintaining their independence which allows them to directly address the unique workforce needs in their own communities.
Responding proposals will address recruitment, admissions, registration, financial aid, advising, and student services systems as well as student records, accounts, and scheduling transactions in addition to aligning human resources and financial operational processes.
Shared student records will safeguard privacy while providing college-specific restrictions as needed.
The deadline to submit proposals is Friday, Feb. 12, 2021.
