Amarillo police continue to investigate reported robbery, shooting that happened on Sunday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department continues to investigate a shooting on Sunday near Southwest 45th Avenue and Tulia Drive.
On Sunday, Jan. 31, the APD Homicide Unit responded to an apartment near Southwest 45th Avenue and Tulia Drive where 29-year-old Edward Olivarez Jr. was shot.
Detectives interviewed several witnesses and a 26-year-old victim.
The victim had injuries on his head and face, and he had been tied with zip ties and duct tape placed on his mouth.
The victim told police he had been beaten, tied up and robbed at gunpoint by Olivarez and others in an apartment.
He was able to free himself and ran into Olivarez when trying to escape the apartment.
The robbery victim then shot Olivarez before running away from the apartment to find help.
He was treated at a local hospital for his injuries and has since been released.
Olivarez died from his injuries at the apartment complex.
If you have any information about this crime, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online.
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.