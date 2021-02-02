Amarillo lawyers experience an expected rise in divorces

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Back in April, Amarillo attorneys were predicting a spike in divorce cases as many begin to get the vaccine and are re-introduced to a state of normalcy.
Two weeks ago, Amarillo family attorney, Janis Alexander Cross started to notice an up tick in new clients wanting out of their marriages.
“Suddenly I’m having zoom conferences with people that are thinking about a divorce,” said Alexander Cross. “I have two more this afternoon and I had one this morning. It has really picked up.”
There are expected reasons for the rise, such as increased domestic pressures and changes in routines that may have masked marriage problems.
“The marriage was already in trouble but now that they’re stuck 24/7, working from home, they realize this is not working,” said Alexander Cross.
While waiting until January to file divorce is already a known statewide trend, it seems like the Coronavirus has inspired what seems to be a surge.
“It is kind of what I expected to see,” said Stewart R. Werner, attorney and counselor at law.
During the month of January, Werner Law Offices did more than double the number of divorces than in January of last year.
However, divorce lawyer, Stewart Werner doesn’t believe COVID-19 is to blame.
“There’s a number of reasons why people are dissolving a marriage,” said Werner. “I have not had one person say they want a divorce because of the pandemic or because they’ve been cooped up with somebody too long or anything like that.”
According to the Potter County clerk, 21 percent more divorces were filled last month, compared to January of 2020. While Randall County saw an increase of 10 percent compared to December of last year.
As for the future, Werner believes we will see more divorces due to stress and depression, while Alexander Cross is expecting to go back to pre-pandemic levels.
