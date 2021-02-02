Amarillo boy scout takes on $4,000 project for Wild West Wildlife Rehabilitation Center

“Starting in, really I would say May is our craziest month but March we’ll really start getting busier and start getting babies in. And we receive phone calls anywhere from 30 to 80 phone calls a day and sometimes that’s the amount of animals we get in as well. When we’re getting those kinds of numbers in, we’re running out of room, we’re outgrowing our building already in such a short time,” said Stephanie Oravetz, owner and executive director at the Wild West Wildlife Rehabilitation Center.