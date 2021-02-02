Amarillo boy scout takes on $4,000 project for Wild West Wildlife Rehabilitation Center

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An Amarillo boy scout took on a $4,000 project to build a new indoor-outdoor enclosure for the Wild West Wildlife Rehabilitation Center.
This new enclosure was built just in time for baby season starting late March, early April and May when the center gets overwhelmed by the number of animals in their care.
The 17-year-old boy scout decided to take on this project after learning about some of the center’s needs and quickly started fundraising for the project.
“I kind of wanted to do a project centered on animal help and I found Wild West and I thought they’d be a good for that. And I also thought that the structure itself would be something very fun to build,” said Aaron Chase, life scout and eagle scout applicant.
It took him around three months to build with the help from adult and youth volunteers.
“Starting in, really I would say May is our craziest month but March we’ll really start getting busier and start getting babies in. And we receive phone calls anywhere from 30 to 80 phone calls a day and sometimes that’s the amount of animals we get in as well. When we’re getting those kinds of numbers in, we’re running out of room, we’re outgrowing our building already in such a short time,” said Stephanie Oravetz, owner and executive director at the Wild West Wildlife Rehabilitation Center.
Oravetz says the outdoor enclosure provides more space and introduces animals to outdoor temperatures.
When the weather gets cold, animals will be able to go on the inside of the enclosure to stay warm and then when the weather is nice out, they’ll come to the other side to be outdoors. Also, when staff is cleaning, they are able to hold an animal in one room while cleaning the other.
Scout Aaron says the biggest obstacle he faced during the building process was the weather.
He also tried his best to use reused and recycled materials to help cut costs.
“COVID made the price of lumber go up, anyone who has worked with lumber recently will know it’s gone up. It’s certainly a problem with price. A lot of this building’s interior work is lumber,” says Chase.
His project coach says the most important part about an eagle scout project is for the scout to show leadership skills.
“That’s what makes it a good project because there’s just many different processes. A great leader in my opinion also listens and so, Aaron was great at listening to the advice given to him and he took that and ran with it and help coach the other participants in building the building,” said Morgan Ennis, assistant scout master of two boy scout troops.
Oravetz wants to thank everyone who donated and participated. She is overwhelmed by the support from the Amarillo scouts.
The center has other projects in mind that they hope to start soon.
