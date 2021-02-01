WATCH LIVE: Governor Greg Abbott to host 2021 “State of the State” Address at 7 p.m.

“We are at a pivotal moment in our state’s history, and this televised address is an occasion for every Texan to celebrate our state’s exceptionalism and recognize our shared goal for an even better Texas,” said Governor Abbott. “Despite the challenges that America has endured over the past year, Texas remains a leader for the rest of the nation, and we have a duty to keep it that way. The 87th Legislative Session is an opportunity for the Legislature and statewide leaders to solve the challenges facing our state on behalf of every Texan. Working together to serve the people of Texas, we will put the Lone Star State on a path towards a healthier, safer, freer, and more prosperous future for all.”