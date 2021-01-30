Winds Decreasing

It was a windy Saturday but it seems we missed out on the worst of the wind. But then again I doubt anyone is complaining. Much of the area gusted over 40, 50 & even 60mph. The big saving grace was two things, fast-moving thunderstorms last night but also the low being a bit further South. By the low being a bit more South, it shifted the worst of the wind South. Looking ahead winds will start to die down especially after sunset. Looking towards tonight’s forecast, we can expect clear skies, NW 10-20mph & lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Sunday looks a bit cooler with highs in the lower to mid 50s. Expect mostly sunny skies and breezy NW winds, won’t be as windy as Saturday though.