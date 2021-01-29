Very windy Saturday!!!

We will stay breezy and mild for the overnight hours with lows only in the low 40s but with winds gusting over 20 mph. Very windy conditions are expected for Saturday starting around sunrise and continuing well into the afternoon hours. Winds of 30-40 gusting to 60 mph will be likely along with an increased fire danger and some difficulties driving for small and lightweight vehicles and high profile vehicles. Areas of blowing dirt may also reduce visibilities. The winds die down quickly Saturday evening as the sun sets and we will see a much nicer Sunday.