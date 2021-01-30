Very Windy Saturday!

Been watching the weather all night, tracked fast-moving thunderstorms that raced across the area just after midnight until about 5am. Storms were moving NE nearly 70mph! The rain was short-lived but much needed. The winds started around 5am or so, gusts around 60mph were already being reported. Looking ahead, it looks very windy! West winds 30-40 with gusts over 60mph expected until about noon. Winds will shift to the NW & weaken some throughout the remainder of the day. Winds could still be quite gusty until about 5pm or so. Temperature-wise Saturday not too bad with 60s but with the wind, it will feel much colder. I was pretty nervous about Fire Danger but seeing as we got a little rain that MAY have reduced the threat somewhat. Either way Fire Danger is ELEVATED so please be fire aware. The last thing our firefighters need right now is large fires being fed by 60mph winds. There is a bit of good news though, winds will start to weaken after sunset & into tonight. Otherwise looks a bit cold with lows falling into the mid to upper 20s.