‘It’s more intense’: Child abuse reports increase, more severe than in past years

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Calls in Amarillo who are reporting child abuse have increased again, and the cases appear to be more severe than in past years.
“A lot of the cases that are coming in are more severe, the sexual abuse is more severe, it’s more intense, the physical injuries are more significant, the withholding of food is more significant, so the severity of the cases are higher than what we’re used to seeing,” said Shelly Bohannon, executive director for the Bridge Child Advocacy group.
“One of the things we did see was physical torture going up also, nobody wants to think about that, nobody wants to imagine a child being tortured but it does happen here in our town, so those are some of the things we have seen gone up,” said Jeb Hilton, PIO for the Amarillo Police Department.
Normally in January, the Bridge has about 70 to 100 interviews with children who were potentially abused.
This January though, they are scheduled to meet with 140.
Bohannon says one reason is because when classes started going virtual in March, it was difficult for teachers to tell what the students were going through.
“Children are able to hide injuries when they are sitting in a zoom or a virtual platform because they don’t have to put on shorts and go out for PE. or whatever that might be,” said Bohannon.
She also says fewer children were coming forward about their abuse while at home, because of the fear of someone possibly listening in.
“When someone is in a virtual platform, I can’t guarantee who might be in the room with you. I can’t guarantee who might be in the room with someone else, so that limits the availability for that child to make an outcry to show someone what has happened with them,” said Bohannon.
Seeing the physical evidence of abuse in their students during in-person classes though, allowed more teachers to ask for help.
“Teachers were seeing students with injuries and marks and significant weight loss, it was almost immediate that these teachers were impacting these child’s lives again,” said Bohannon.
Bohannon says being in a classroom allows teachers to know if their students are changing, by seeing them on a daily basis.
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.