Amarillo Mayor says new Thompson pool will benefit Northside neighborhood

“Well, we think this is an exciting and new addition to obviously the pools that we already have. It’s completely different and I think the thing that’s most exciting is it’s based on community feedback. We did a survey; we had over 1,400 people respond, and the overwhelming response was we want a lazy river. So, we added a lazy river. The number one thing the community did not want was lap swimming, so don’t have lap swimming, that’s something that you can do at the other three pools that we offer. So, this is more of an aquatic park style, so it’s got more of the water features, splash elements, lazy river. So, it’s just a completely different type of water facility,” said Michael Kashuba, director of Parks and Recreation for the city of Amarillo.