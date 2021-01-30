Amarillo Mayor says new Thompson pool will benefit Northside neighborhood

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The new Thompson pool will be the largest public aquatics site in the Amarillo area.
Mayor Ginger Nelson believes this new pool will benefit the people who live in the community because it will give access to more of the city amenities to the Northside neighborhoods.
“It is good, it will be fun and a quality-of-life benefit for the citizens in Amarillo, but I think it will be an economic simulator too,” said Ginger Nelson, Amarillo Mayor.
The Mayor also believes this will draw regional visitors to the area with the combination of the Amarillo Zoo, Wonderland Amusement Park and soon, the new pool.
“I really do think that our regional visitors will love this pool and it will benefit our small businesses here in town because people from Sunray and Perryton will come, they’ll get a hotel room, they’ll get up, they’ll go to the Zoo in the morning, they’ll come to the pool in the afternoon, they’ll finish up at Wonderland Park and drag back to the hotel exhausted. So, they will have stayed two nights here, shopped at our stores and eaten at our restaurants and that’s going to be a boost to our local economy,” said Nelson.
Currently the waterline is being put in, so the north areas of Thompson Park are closed to vehicles at this time.
They predict the waterline should be complete in about two weeks.
Click here for more information on the vehicle traffic.
“Well, we think this is an exciting and new addition to obviously the pools that we already have. It’s completely different and I think the thing that’s most exciting is it’s based on community feedback. We did a survey; we had over 1,400 people respond, and the overwhelming response was we want a lazy river. So, we added a lazy river. The number one thing the community did not want was lap swimming, so don’t have lap swimming, that’s something that you can do at the other three pools that we offer. So, this is more of an aquatic park style, so it’s got more of the water features, splash elements, lazy river. So, it’s just a completely different type of water facility,” said Michael Kashuba, director of Parks and Recreation for the city of Amarillo.
“As far as the architectural features, you’ll see a pump house there off to our back left here, that’ll house all of the mechanical equipment for the pump, and just directly behind me what’s going up now is the storage building and aside from that is where you’ll see the ticket office, so that’s where the main entry of the pool will be with the concessions and restrooms associated with that,” said Chad Dietz, landscape architect and project manager with Park Hill.
The General Contractor says they are on track to complete the project on time.
“Right now, were probably 30 percent complete... and were just going to continue working as long as we have good weather and try to make up on the weekends when we have bad weather and just continue working,” said Wiley Hicks, the general contractor and president of Wiley Hicks Junior Inc.
The $7.9 million project will include a lazy river, slides, a concession area and more parking.
This project has been under construction since October and there are around 30 workers a day on site to hopefully finishing this by Memorial Day.
Amarillo parks and recreation say next steps include finalizing pool hours, pricing and programs.
The city plans to update the community monthly on the progress of the project.
For more information on the features of the new pool, click here.
